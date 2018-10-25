Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and economist Diane Lim for the next installation of the recurring “Economist Mom” segment. They discuss the fiscal policies and budget realities of the Clinton and Bush administrations, as well as their resulting economic impacts.
Facing the Future 10/24/18
