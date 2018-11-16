Facing The Future 11/14/18

Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and public relations maven Ashley Hunt from LS2 Group. They discuss fiscal policy and the budget process in this upcoming era of divided government and the role of grassroots and social media initiatives in the 2020 presidential cycle.

