Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and economist Diane Lim for the next “Economist Mom” segment. They discuss the current budget policies and economic realities of the Trump administration and what policy experts and economists are forecasting for the nation’s fiscal future.
Facing The Future 11/21/18
Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and economist Diane Lim for the next “Economist Mom” segment. They discuss the current budget policies and economic realities of the Trump administration and what policy experts and economists are forecasting for the nation’s fiscal future.