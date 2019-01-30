Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and economist Diane Lim for the next “Economist Mom” segment. They discuss the end of the government shutdown and the recently released Congressional Budget Office 10-year budget outlook. Concord’s National Field Director Phil Smith also made a cameo to provide an update on grassroots efforts throughout the country.
Facing The Future 1/30/19
