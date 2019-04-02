Chase is joined on the show by New Hampshire Institute of Politics Executive Director Neil Levesque and political strategist Dante Vitagliano. They discuss the New Hampshire Primary, presidential candidates, campaign strategies, voter priorities, fiscal policy and more.
Facing The Future 4/3/19
