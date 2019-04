Chris comes to you from Fenway Park on this edition of the show on “Marathon Monday”. He is joined by Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, forward Jayson Tatum and broadcasters Tommy Heinsohn and Cedric Maxwell. He also talks with Maple Leafs defenseman and former Manchester Monarch Jake Muzzin and current Blue Jays and former New Hampshire Fisher Cats Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen.

