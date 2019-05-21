Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby hosts the show this week, as he speaks with former colleagues of the late Alice Rivlin. National Field Director Phil Smith, ‘Economist Mom’ Diane Lim and AFP Senior Policy Fellow Alison Acosta Winters reflect upon the opportunities they had to work with Rivlin and their admiration for the fiscal policy legend.
Facing The Future 5/22/19
