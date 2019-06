Chris comes to you from St Louis on this edition of the show following the Bruins 4-2 loss in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals to the Blues to tie the series 2-2. He gets post game reaction from Tuuka Rask, Brandon Carlo and David Backes. He also talks about the series with David Pastrnak, Torey Krug, Ryan O’Reilly and NBC’s Jeremy Roenick.

