Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and economist Diane Lim for the next “Economist Mom” segment. This week, they pick up on past conversations concerning the evolving economy. They discuss the changing nature of work, the gig economy, the traditional employer-employee relationship, the impact on benefit systems, economic growth forecasting and how policymakers should approach resulting challenges.
Facing The Future 6/19/19
Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and economist Diane Lim for the next “Economist Mom” segment. This week, they pick up on past conversations concerning the evolving economy. They discuss the changing nature of work, the gig economy, the traditional employer-employee relationship, the impact on benefit systems, economic growth forecasting and how policymakers should approach resulting challenges.