Facing The Future 6/26/19
Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and Urban Institute Fellow Eugene Steuerle. They discuss Steuerle’s book “Dead Men Ruling” and its applicability to fiscal policy and politics today, as well as the 2019 Long-term Budget Outlook by the Congressional Budget Office.