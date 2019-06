Matt and Chris check in from the 16th annual Bonner Basketball Camp! They talk about the most important things for young athletes. Chris also checks in on the Red Sox with Chris Sale, Xander Bogaerts, Christian Vazquez and Andrew Benintendi. He also talks with former NH Fisher Cat Cavan Biggio about debuting at Fenway and Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo about the futures of Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Biggio. Plus, Johnny Damon from the 73rd annual Yankees Old-Timers Day!

