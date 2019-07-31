Chase is joined on the show by Ben Ritz, director of the Center for Funding America’s Future at the Progressive Policy Institute. They discuss PPI’s new proposal, “A Progressive Budget Plan for Equitable Growth,” which analyzes topics like the national debt, taxes, health care, infrastructure, climate change and more.
Facing The Future 7/31/19
