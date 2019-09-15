The Press Pass with Chris Ryan 9-9-19

Chris breaks down the Patriots win and start to the season. He also talks with Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and catcher Christian Vazquez about E-Rod’s break-out season, Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia about his last trip to Fenway and Twins outfielder Max Kepler about his home run hitting prowess. The “Pure Baseball” segment features Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven and Yankees reliever Zack Britton talking about whether the “opener” is here to stay in baseball.



