Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby, former Congressman and Ambassador Dick Swett and Wilson H. Taylor Resident Scholar in Health Care and Retirement Policy at the American Enterprise Institute Joe Antos. They discuss bipartisanship, political dysfunction, a new report on health care reform from AEI and the Brookings Institution and more.
Facing The Future 9/25/19
