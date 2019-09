Chris looks at the Patriots 3-0 start and decision to cut Antonio Brown. He also chats with Mookie Betts about what’s been a disappointing Red Sox season, catches up with a trio of Toronto Blue Jays rising stars (Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) who all played in New Hampshire last year and has an in-depth conversation on pitching with Three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants Madison Bumgarner.

