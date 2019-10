Chris talks about the Patriots beating the Bills in Buffalo 16-10 and goes in-depth on the Red Sox season ending with a record of 84-78 as the team misses the playoffs after winning the World Series. Chris goes one-on-one with Xander Bogaerts, Christian Vazquez and Michael Chavis to talk about their standout seasons. Discusses what’s ahead with Rick Porcello, Brock Holt and Steve Pearce, and looks ahead to 2020 with Nathan Eovaldi.

Share this: Share

Reddit