Facing the Future 10/2/19
Chase is joined on the show by New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute Policy Analyst Phil Sletten. They discuss interactive budget exercises, similarities and differences between state and federal budget processes and the impact federal policies can have on state budget decisions.