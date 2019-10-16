Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby. They discuss Concord’s new fiscally responsible economic growth agenda, which concerns key topics like health care, workforce development, R&D investment, Social Security and immigration reform.
Facing The Future 10/14/19
