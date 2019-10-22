Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and Sr. VP and Sr. Policy Director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget Marc Goldwein. They discuss Social Security reform and how it fits into Concord’s new fiscally responsible economic growth agenda.
Facing The Future 10/22/19
