Facing The Future 11/5/19
This week on Facing the Future, guest host Robert L. Bixby, Executive Director of The Concord Coalition is joined by the Senior Vice President and Director of Research at The Committee for Economic Development, Joe Minarek. Tune in to hear them discuss Medicare-For-All, potential new tax cuts on the horizon, and more.