Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby, COO of the Millennial Action Project Layla Zaidane and Steven Borne an engineer, political junkie and newly published author of “Consuming Government.” They discuss Millennial perspectives on key issues, building trust amongst members of Congress, fiscal policy, government efficiency and more.
Facing The Future 11/19/19
Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby, COO of the Millennial Action Project Layla Zaidane and Steven Borne an engineer, political junkie and newly published author of “Consuming Government.” They discuss Millennial perspectives on key issues, building trust amongst members of Congress, fiscal policy, government efficiency and more.