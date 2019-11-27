Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and Senior Advisor at the Penn Wharton Budget Model and ‘Economist Mom,’ Diane Lim. They discuss generational perspectives on fiscal and economic policy and the role of economists in policy making.
Facing The Future 11/27/19
