Facing The Future 12/3/19
Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby, New Hampshire State Director Tyler Sweeney and Iowa-based consultant Ashley Hunt. They discuss grassroots efforts during the 2016 and 2020 presidential election cycles, social media use during campaigns and voter engagement.