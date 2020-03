Chris talks with Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke, outfielder Andrew Benintendi, first baseman Mitch Moreland, Yankees stars Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, and Gleyber Torres and Blue Jays standouts Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio on this edition of the show. Chris is also joined by Hall of Famers Rod Carew and Reggie Jackson.

