Facing The Future 3/10/20

Chase is joined on the show by Loren Adler, the Associate Director of the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy, Lucy Hodder, law professor and director of health law and policy at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law and Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby. They continue the discussion from last week’s show on health care, focusing on surprise billing, pharmaceutical costs, state and federal efforts to combat systemic cost growth, as well as the government’s response to the Coronavirus.



