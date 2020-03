Chris has the latest on how the Coronavirus is effecting the the State of New Hampshire and the Capital City of Concord with Governor Chris Sununu, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, Concord Mayor Jim Bouley, Concord School Board member Dave Parker, Fox News and Concord Monitor Political Reporter Paul Steinhauser, Boston.com Sports Columnist Dave D’Onofrio and Concord Hospital Nurse Practitioner Renee Plodzik.

