Chris has more information on COVID-19 and the health and economic fallout to come in the Granite State. He is joined on the show today by Democratic Candidate for Governor Dan Feltes, Granite Geek David Brooks from the Concord Monitor, Jeff Feingold from the New Hampshire Business Review, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Dave D’Onofrio from Boston.com on Tom Brady leaving the Patriots and Jay and Karen Lucas.

Share this: Share

Reddit