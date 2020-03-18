Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and Policy Director Tori Gorman. They discuss the federal government’s response to the Coronavirus, including stimulus packages and their potential impact on long-term fiscal policy.
Facing the Future 3/17/20
