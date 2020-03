Chris discusses the $2 trillion stimulus package and President Trump’s announcement that he was contemplating directing businesses to reopen and Americans to head back to work around Easter. Guests on the show today are U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, Former Attorney General Tom Rath, Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce President Tim Sink, GOP Political Analyst Mike Dennehy, Paradigm Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning owner Steve Labbe, and New Hampshire Business Review Editor Jeff Feingold.

Share this: Share

Reddit