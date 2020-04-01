Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby, Policy Director Tori Gorman, Senior Policy Advisor Josh Gordon and Economist Mom and Director of Outreach & Senior Advisor at the Penn Wharton Budget Model Diane Lim. They discuss recent Congressional relief packages, what additional aid might be coming and the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Facing The Future 3/31/20
Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby, Policy Director Tori Gorman, Senior Policy Advisor Josh Gordon and Economist Mom and Director of Outreach & Senior Advisor at the Penn Wharton Budget Model Diane Lim. They discuss recent Congressional relief packages, what additional aid might be coming and the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.