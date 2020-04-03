Sununu Thinks NH is Doing Well in Addressing the Coronavirus Pandemic

NH Now: Chris Ryan’s conversation with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu

In his interview, Governor Chris Sununu stated that, for now, New Hampshire is doing well in dealing with fighting the disease. He pointed out that, compared to other states, we have a low rate of infection. In addition, New Hampshire has increased testing for the disease from 100 to 400 or 500 per day, and he predicts that testing capacity will continue to increase. For now, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has provided enough PPE–Personal Protection Equipment—masks, gloves, etc.

However, the governor’s optimism was somewhat guarded. “We are fairly well stocked for the short run. For the long run, it could get a little dicey.”

Governor Sununu is concerned that the number of cases is expected to surge in the coming weeks. He hopes that enough PPE will be supplied by FEMA or through purchase by the state to meet future needs.

The governor described a map of New Hampshire which shows where COVID-19 cases have been reported. Some “hot spots” for the disease are in the I-93 corridor along the Massachusetts border—Salem, Derry, and Manchester and along the seacoast.

He feels that, despite the usual “Live Free or Die” attitude of the people of New Hampshire, their acceptance of the restrictions on businesses and movement has been extremely helpful in slowing the spread of this disease. The governor warns that there are hard times ahead.

“The thing right now is discipline—long term discipline and stamina. This is not going away in a week, or even 3 or 4 weeks. We are in this for 6 to 8 weeks…People have to have the stamina to live within these new norms.”

When he was asked about when the current restrictions might be relaxed, Governor Sununu said that several metrics were being considered. One determining factor is called the Ro or R naught value. It is the average number of people who will catch the disease from one infected person. The goal is to have an Ro of less than one because at that rate the spread of the disease would be decreasing and would eventually die out. A second determining factor is called herd immunity which is achieved when enough people in the population have developed antibodies to be immune to the virus. If herd immunity is achieved, there would be a buffer to the spread of COVID-19.

The second part of the interview dealt with New Hampshire’s relationship with the federal government during this crisis. Chris Ryan pressed Governor Sununu about what assistance the state has received from President Trump and the various federal agencies and programs which are involved in bringing relief. The governor then described some of the logistical problems of dealing with FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He feels that many of the early emergency supply problems have been ironed out. Also, the governor accepts that the federal government has different problems and concerns in dealing with this pandemic.

Regarding President Trump’s various comments, the governor said that, in a time of crisis, a leader should be careful and direct about what he says. However, Governor Sununu believes that most Americans realize that what is being done on a state or local level has more of an impact on their lives than something that is said at a news conference in the White House.

The last part of the interview dealt with the recently passed Federal Stimulus Package. $1.25 billion has been allocated to New Hampshire, but Governor Sununu maintains that additional money will come in the form of unemployment insurance and funding which will be available to hospitals in the state which are experiencing a cash shortfall due to measures which have eliminated traditional medical procedures.

The federal money will be used to get New Hampshire back to work. The governor is hopeful that many companies will avail themselves of loans from the government’s SBA-Small Business Administration. He warns that the process can be cumbersome and that small businesses should use their local banks to get through the paperwork. Governor Sununu is looking at implementing a streamlined local stimulus program soon which would include short term loans or guarantees until the economy comes back to normal.