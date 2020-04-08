Chase is joined on the show by former Congressman and Ambassador Dick Swett, Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby, Policy Director Tori Gorman and Senior Policy Advisor Josh Gordon. They discuss recent Congressional legislation enacted in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, what additional aid is being considered, challenges facing the Congressional Budget Office and health care cost growth trends.
Facing The Future 4/7/20
