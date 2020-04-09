NH Now: Jeanne Shaheen 4-7-20

In an interview with Chris Ryan, Senator Jeanne Shaheen discussed the predictions of many COVID-19 related deaths through the month of April by the federal and state task forces. The senator was asked about how to get things back to normal. The senator contends that normal won’t be possible without a large increase in the availability of testing and the increased acquisition of PPE, Personal Protective Equipment, such as masks, gloves, gowns, etc. for our healthcare workers and first responders. She believes that there is a critical need for a type of testing which can determine which individuals have developed antibodies which prevent them getting or spreading the coronavirus.

When she was asked if the Trump administration was to blame for a lack of preparedness for the pandemic, Senator Shaheen said that it is more important for everyone to work together during this crisis. When we are in the clear and through this pandemic, then we can look back and examine what could have been a better way to do things. She compared this crisis to the country’s handling of 9/11.

The second part of the interview was a discussion of how to repair the economy after so many businesses have been shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The senator firmly believes that there needs to be an evaluation of the first stimulus package, the $2,2 trillion CARES Act—Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which only passed last week. After Congress has determined how the CARES Act delivered on its main goals of payroll protection and aid to small businesses, then they should decide what else needs to be done.

However, Senator Shaheen acknowledges that both sides of the aisle accept that the economy has been so damaged that additional aid will be needed either as a separate package or as a continuation of the CARES Act. The senator also believes that to heal the economy we must invest in building up our infrastructure.

Senator Shaheen accepts the reality that despite the good intentions of the CARES Act that there are businesses that are going to fail and people who are going to lose their jobs. She sees this situation as a time to intelligently build up our infrastructure.

“We need to look at what America is going to need in the future.”

To Senator Shaheen there is the public infrastructure of water, sewage, roads, and bridges and educational infrastructure of schools and training programs to develop skilled technical workers.

In conclusion, when she was asked about who should be on a task force which would make recommendations about Americas future economic needs, Senator Shaheen hoped that the economic task force would-be made-up people from the corporate world and members of Congress. She then shifted to a personal reflection that this crisis has had a positive effect on our society. She feels that so many people have come together to work together for the common good. She hoped that once we get past this pandemic that this spirit of cooperation will help us to work together to rebuild our country and our economy.