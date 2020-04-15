Facing the Future 4/14/20

Chase is joined on the show by Wilson H. Taylor Resident Scholar in Health Care and Retirement Policy at the American Enterprise Institute, Joe Antos, UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law Professor and Director of health law and policy programs, Lucy Hodder, and Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby. They discuss the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the nation’s health care system, as well as how states are responding to it and using federal relief funds.



Share this: Share

Reddit

