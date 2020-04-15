NH Now: Annie Kuster 4-15-20

Congresswoman Kuster Says That President Trump Has Been a Poor Communicator During the COVID-19 Crisis.

In an interview with Chris Ryan, Annie Kuster, the Representative from New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District, discussed President Trump’s recent claim of absolute authority to tell the governors how to reopen the economy and the Congresswoman shared her own opinions on how to ease up on the stay at home policies. In addition, Congresswoman Kuster discussed her pride in how the people of New Hampshire and how they have worked together during this crisis.

The Congresswoman gave credit to the governors, especially in the northeast, for stepping up and making the decisions which have helped to stem the spread of the virus. Despite not wanting to be critical of President Trump’s leadership during this crisis, she feels that the president has been a poor communicator and has been giving inaccurate information.

Congresswoman Kuster and other members of Congress have been having lengthy conference calls with Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administrator. Gottlieb contends that as we ease our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, our goal should be to administer 3 million tests per month. Currently, we are giving only 750,000 tests per month. In order to limit the spread of the virus, we need to increase what is called contact testing. You isolate the people who test positive for the virus and identify the people that they contacted.

Kuster believes that there should be a gradual return to work and normal activities with employers figuring out how people can work safely and still maintain physical distancing. She is optimistic that the PPP-Payroll Protection Plan of the recently passed CARES Act-Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will be money well spent. PPP money is intended for companies who are focused on retaining their workforce. The Congresswoman is a member of House Energy and Commerce Committee which will have oversight over how the stimulus is being used.

When she was asked if a second stimulus bill, which is now being considered, would include plans to help rural America, Congresswoman Kuster revealed that there is money in the CARES Act to improve access to broadband in rural areas. She also made assurances that rural communities would not be left behind. She is committed to improving the infrastructure for community health centers which are vital in the northern and western areas of her district.

Congresswoman Kuster feels that there is a silver lining to the 2020 COVID-19 Crisis. She feels that it has given many people time to decide what really is important in their lives. When the pandemic is over and we come out on the other side, people will decide what they want to bring back into their lives. The Congresswoman predicts that many people will be leaving our urban centers and choosing to live in more rural areas. She cited that 45% of the nation’s COVID-19 cases were in urban areas of New Jersey and New York. These rural destinations for urbanites will need good schools, broadband, and good healthcare.