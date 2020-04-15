New Hampshire Now with Chris Ryan 4-15-20

Chris discusses the breakdown in the bipartisan handling of the coronavirus in New Hampshire as four legislative leaders are suing Governor Sununu over how he intends to distribute the $1.25 billion in stimulus funds. Guests on the show today are Democratic Candidate for Governor Dan Feltes, Democratic Candidate for Governor Andru Volinsky, Former Attorney General Tom Rath, GOP Political Analyst Mike Dennehy, Granite Geek David Brooks from the Concord Monitor, Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce President Tim Sink and Paradigm Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning owner Steve Labbe.

