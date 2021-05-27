Why Aren’t Democrats Winning More? Lessons from Carville, Begala, and Schecter

A fascinating discussion with Cliff Schecter – one of President Biden’s key campaign consultants and host of the UnPresidented Podcast – about his interviews with Paul Begala and James Carville and the fundamental question confronting the Democratic Party: given all of Donald Trump’s insanity, why aren’t Democrats winning more? And is there anything they can do about it?

