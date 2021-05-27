A fascinating discussion with Cliff Schecter – one of President Biden’s key campaign consultants and host of the UnPresidented Podcast – about his interviews with Paul Begala and James Carville and the fundamental question confronting the Democratic Party: given all of Donald Trump’s insanity, why aren’t Democrats winning more? And is there anything they can do about it?
Why Aren’t Democrats Winning More? Lessons from Carville, Begala, and Schecter
