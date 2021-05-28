Great Ideas: Are Conservatives Poised to Beat Out Liberals for the Lead on Education?

For decades, polling has shown that the public trusts Democrats – and their more liberal-minded policy ideas – far more than Republicans when it comes to education. Now, one nationally celebrated conservative education thinker thinks he can change that. “Conservatives are actually much better positioned than liberals to take the lead on this issue,” says Rick Hess, Director of Economic Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute. Hess launched “A New Conservative Education Agenda” – a project to compile innovative, conservative education reform ideas. He gives us the rundown of why education policy went from relatively unified to contentious in America, some of the best ideas from AEI’s conservative agenda, and whether conservatives truly can take the lead on this vital issue.



