The New England Take: Nick Wright, Cosmic Empowerment by Ethyric

Nick Wright joins the show to talk about his journey fighting addiction, finding a new path after AA, and starting Cosmic Empowerment to help others through astrology and a plant based diet. Follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Ethyric and https://www.instagram.com/cosmic_empowerment_by_ethyric/

