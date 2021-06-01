The New England Take: Jeremy Smith, New Hampshire Navigator Program

For the next episode of our New Hampshire Insurance Department series, we are joined by Jeremy Smith, Program Director for the New Hampshire Navigator Program. NH Navigator is a free, non-profit program available to all in-state residents to find the best solution for health insurance via phone at 1-877-211-NAVI or at https://acanavigator.com/nh/home. This is a sponsored segment presented by the NH Insurance Department, learn more about them at https://www.nh.gov/insurance/

