The New England Take: Martin England, The Reconstructed

Martin England of The Reconstructed discusses his journey into music, check out his band at https://thereconstructed.net

More from Marty and his non-profit The Continuum Arts Collective in the first episode of the show at https://anchor.fm/thenewenglandtake/episodes/Martin-England-of-Continuum-Arts-Collective-and-Chris-Ryan-of-NH-Today-eu26ks

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/ajkierstead

