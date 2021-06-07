The New England Take: Brett Marshall, Windwood Productions

Brett Marshall, Owner and Creative Director of Windwood Productions, gives insight into the importance of creating community in a small business, how the media production industry should adapt with the times, and the importance of finding the right message for clients. Learn more about Windwood Productions at https://www.windwoodproductionsllc.com

