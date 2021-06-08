The New England Take: Keith Nyhan, NH Insurance Department

Keith Nyhan, Consumer Services Director at the New Hampshire Insurance Department, discusses the many services offered by his department for NH consumers’ health, car, renters, homeowners, and life insurance though education, navigation, and investigation. This is a sponsored segment presented by the NH Insurance Department, learn more about them at https://www.nh.gov/insurance/

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/ajkierstead