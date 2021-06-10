Great Ideas: Don’t tax the rich. Cut their benefits.

President Biden wants to reverse Trump’s 2017 tax cut for the wealthy and use the money to pay for infrastructure. Republican leaders have drawn a line in the sand, saying they will not support any tax increase. And now the two parties are stuck. But conservative budget expert Brian Riedl of the Manhattan Institute says that there’s a better way: an approach that raises more revenue and that both parties could agree on. Instead of fighting over taxes, why not cut back on some of the money that the federal government spends on rich people?



