The Takeaway: Accept the COVID19 Win

Our leaders refuse to accept the fact they have brought a miraculous solution to the COVID-19 pandemic to market, they refuse to accept there is risk in the world, and they fight efforts to return to life before the virus. On this edition of The Takeaway, A. J. expresses his frustration with the situation and how we should not put up with it.

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and join us on Patreon for exclusive content and other chances to support the show at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/ajkierstead

