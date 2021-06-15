Paul has a lively conversation with NH Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley and longtime Democratic activist Jon Bresler about the state of politics in New Hampshire, the effect of national politics, and recent Democratic special election victories.
Capitol Closeup: Democrats in New Hampshire — Where to from Here?
