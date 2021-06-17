Great Ideas: The Way Forward on the Endless Health Care Wars? Cost Caps.

Since the creation of the Affordable Care Act a decade ago, we’ve gotten stuck on health care. It’s become incredibly hard to make progress on the sector which makes up 1/6th of our economy, and for most Americans is the most personal and meaningful interaction of government policy with their lives. Both political parties are mired in seemingly unending health care wars, while about 4 in 10 Americans have difficulty paying their medical bills. Today, we present a new idea on how to make some meaningful progress. Ladan Ahmadi is the Deputy Director of Economic Communications and Health Policy at Third Way. She says that the way to move forward is to focus on the right thing: capping costs.



