This week on Facing the Future, Concord Coalition Co-Chairs Bob Kerrey and Jack Danforth discuss their recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, “How Long Can America Keep Borrowing?” They argue that our fiscal challenges are worse than in 1994 when they chaired a bipartisan presidential commission. They also argue that a Senate Centrist Caucus could help forge consensus.
Facing The Future: Kerrey and Danforth on Addressing the Debt and Meeting in the Middle
