The Executive Director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm’s, Neil Levesque, breaks down the results of their latest survey, which chock full of tantalizing insights on why President Biden’s approval rating — and the strength of congressional Democrats — is falling. Also, what does each party need to do to get their mojo back for the next election?
Is the public turning on Biden and the Democrats?
