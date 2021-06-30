Facing The Future: Navigating Uncharted Waters

This week on Facing the Future, we set sail on uncharted economic waters with Joe Minarik, Senior Vice President and Director of Research at the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board. Joe was Chief Economist at the Office of Management and Budget for all eight years of the Clinton Administration. We discussed the post-pandemic economic recovery and an idea he has for tackling the pandemic debt. Concord Coalition Policy Director Tori Gorman joined the conversation.



